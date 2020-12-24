Taking some time off? Kailyn Lowry deleted her Twitter account after drama erupted with Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV star, 28, who had a staggering 1.3 million followers on the social media platform, appears to have deactivated her page for the time being. However, she remains on Instagram, having posted new content on Wednesday, December 23.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

There’s seemingly been no shortage of tension between the trio ever since Kailyn alleged Javi, 27, asked her for sex while he was still in a relationship with Lauren, 28, in an October episode. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host claimed to have receipts, adding, “I have all the text messages of him trying to like, meet up.”

On the new Tuesday, December 22, episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn said Javi had been reaching out to her non-stop because he was “upset” that she filmed “about the situation” and caused major animosity. Kailyn was worried she was “going to get s–t for it” on the internet because she looked “messy, bitter and petty.”

“Lauren is probably a nice girl. It’s not her fault. I wish that I never did that, but it’s not my f–king responsibility. Don’t do things if you don’t want them to [air on TV],” the 16 and Pregnant alum said, revealing she wouldn’t speak out again if a similar situation arose in the future because of the “s–tstorm” she caused.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; Derrick Salters/WENN/MEGA; Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

Kailyn and Lauren nearly came face-to-face amid the feud when Kailyn dropped off son Lincoln, 7, at Javi’s house. “He’s pissed at me — I can tell by everything. I’m actually going to be done for the day. I can’t. I’m done filming,” she said to a pal sitting in the car with her. “[Lauren] came out and said something about talking to her. This is like not good — what’s about to happen is not good.”

The Pothead Haircare founder previously apologized to Lauren in a statement via Twitter on October 13, saying Lauren shouldn’t have been dragged into it. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi [and] me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” Kailyn tweeted as the show aired. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

In November, Javi and Lauren seemingly reunited to celebrate their son Eli’s birthday amid their estrangement. However, their relationship status still remains a mystery.

It appears the drama might not be over yet.