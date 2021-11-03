Several 90 Day Fiancé stars have been documenting their fitness journeys, detailing their nutritious meal plans, gym routines and more as they work toward their fitness goals. Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko), Molly Hopkins and Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) are among the TLC stars who have spoken out to share their lifestyle tips.

Back in 2018, Anfisa was one of the first stars from the franchise to open up about her fitness journey. The Russian beauty announced she lost 26 pounds and was driven to get in the best shape of her life, which continues to open doors for her.

After her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jorge Nava, was sentenced to time behind bars, she found a way to fill that void. Anfisa wanted to “stay busy” and do what she enjoyed the most. “ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division,” the star revealed.

Anfisa started to pursue her passion for bodybuilding and entered several competitions. “2nd place novice and true novice, 5th place open @centerpodium Such an amazing first show experience!” she wrote in an Instagram caption in July 2019, with a video of herself proudly showing off her medals.

Like her franchise costar, Molly also wanted to become the best version of herself after going through a tough relationship experience. The TV personality ended up dropping an impressive 40 pounds and proudly unveiled her slimmer figure in 2018 before introducing fans to her new boyfriend, Kelly Brown, on 90 Day: The Single Life.

In November 2019, Danielle celebrated an accomplishment of her own — shedding 15 pounds! “I have been watching what I eat more closely, walking a little more and drinking more water,” the reality star told In Touch exclusively.

The What Now? alum has a lot to be proud of in 2021 considering she graduated from her nursing program. “We had our nursing capping ceremony tonight for school,” she shared in June, joining the list of 90 Day stars focused on self-improvement.

See the incredible 90 Day Fiancé cast weight loss transformations below!