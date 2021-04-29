90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Natalie Mordovtseva revealed she underwent “laser lipo” on her “chin, stomach and waist” at Sono Bello in Tampa, Florida, amid drama with husband Mike Youngquist on the show.

Natalie, 36, told fans she was in great spirits and recovering well while sharing an update in her bandages via Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 28. The season 8 90DF personality said she is content with her weight and only decided to have the procedure done to make small changes to her midsection and chin.

Courtesy Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the TLC alum, who is now appearing in season 6 of HEA?, was not wearing her wedding ring in the video.

Natalie didn’t answer any questions about Mike, 35, while catching up with fans, but the reality star did clarify that she isn’t filming 90 Day: The Single Life, despite her previous social media post hinting at her appearance on the spinoff.

In two weeks, the Ukraine native said she will return to the cosmetic surgery location for a skin-tightening procedure and then, she will have the results that she is looking for.

Prior to her IG Live, Natalie documented the hours leading up to her operation in her Stories and talked about how “excited” she is to see her transformation. “I think this day will change my life completely,” she said, revealing it’s given her a confidence boost.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Mike/Instagram

Natalie has been staying in Seattle as of late, Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence previously told In Touch in a March 2021 statement, also revealing that Mike and Natalie separated after less than one year of marriage. Uncle Beau said that he “hoped” they would stay apart for good after their nuptials in April 2020.

Natalie and Mike’s marital troubles are still playing out in new episodes of Happily Ever After?, with the latest showing her persuading him to wear a wedding ring.

“Sometimes I do get frustrated with Natalie,” he said in a confessional. “I mean, I made a major commitment … I often think it may not be enough for her.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. on TLC.