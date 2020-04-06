Looking like a new man. 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava reveals how he shed an impressive 128 pounds to In Touch exclusively, admitting fitness has become “almost like an addiction” in prison. The TV personality says his weight loss success was “intentional,” but it “happened naturally” while serving his sentence.

In an interview conducted by his lawyer, Brad Rideout, for In Touch, Nava discusses how incredible it feels to be “healthy,” admitting he’s been exercising with his cellmates. “Yeah, I actually started working out with other people that have been training and doing bodybuilding and stuff,” the season 4 star tells In Touch via the managing partner and attorney-at-law at Rideout Law Group. “So, I have pretty good coaches in here.”

Nava reveals he often tries a myriad of diets, after hitting a plateau and stopped losing weight. In order to keep seeing progress, he’s been switching up his tactics by counting calories, doing intermittent fasting and more.

“I actually do a lot of the eating [from the food] that they do give us [in prison],” the TLC alum shares. “But sometimes I do indulge [on the commissary items] and have a cheat day.”

“It’s kinda good to just do something different every now and then cause you get tired of the same old stuff,” Nava continues. “But for the most part, I try to stick with the peanut butter and you know, any type of protein that I can get from the kitchen.”

Nava says he exercises at the “worker intake unit” where all the prisoners come in and get shipped out. As far as his living conditions, the 90DF alum reveals he resides in a dorm area where they have cubicles. “Everybody kind of just stays in a big room, it’s almost like a halfway house,” he tells In Touch. “I won’t [glamorize it], but it’s [better].”

Courtesy of Anfisa Nava/Youtube

When he’s released in May, Nava plans to stay on his grind by hitting the gym and keeping up the same regimen.

He first checked into prison in September 2018 after pleading guilty to a Class 4 felony of Attempted Transportation of Marijuana for Sale. Nava was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars.

In March 2020, he discussed his plans to divorce his estranged wife, Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko), upon his release in an interview with TMZ.

The certified personal trainer later told In Touch exclusively they were already “on the verge” of getting a divorce before he left. “The whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy,” she claimed in a statement. “I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”