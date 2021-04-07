Welcome to fatherhood! Former 90 Day Fiancé reality star Jorge Nava welcomed baby No. 1 with his girlfriend.

“There’s no love that can match what I have for my family,” the new dad gushed in a birth announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, April 7. “I love them more than anything in this world.”

Over the holidays, Jorge, 32, surprised fans by announcing that his new flame was pregnant with their first child together. “Thankful for all of my blessings,” the season 4 alum wrote alongside a sonogram photo of their bundle of joy.

Prior to their baby news, Jorge and his leading lady went Instagram official with their budding romance in June 2020 by sharing a PDA-filled snap of them at the beach.

He revealed the mystery woman in his life just three months after confirming his plans to get a divorce from estranged wife Anfisa Nava (née Arkhipchenko). Jorge made it official by submitting the divorce paperwork on August 6.

Before he turned in the documents, Anfisa, 25, shared her thoughts on their split and said they were already “on the verge” of ending their marriage before his prison stint.

“Once it happened, I wanted to put our issues aside and stay by his side and support him in this difficult situation,” the certified personal trainer shared exclusively with In Touch in April 2020. “However, the whole time I felt like I had a weight on my shoulders that wouldn’t let me be happy. I knew I had to end it and it would be better for the both of us, so Jorge and I talked about it and mutually decided to part ways a few months ago and agreed to divorce once he’s released.”

Jorge began his two-and-a-half-year sentence for marijuana possession in September 2018 and served only one year and eight months behind bars before he was released from prison early in May 2020.

In April, Jorge proudly told In Touch he lost a staggering 128 pounds while completing his prison sentence. “Yeah, I actually started working out with other people that have been training and doing bodybuilding and stuff,” he said during an interview conducted by his lawyer, Brad Rideout, noting his hard work paid off.

Now, he’s ready for daddy duty!