Showing off his progress. 90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa has not only gone through ups and downs in his relationship with wife Kalani Faagata over the years, he’s also showed off his fitness progress and shocking weight loss transformation.

Asuelu, who tied the knot with Kalani in September 2018, has treated fans recently to Instagram videos and TikToks showing off all his hard work — all while teasing a rift between him and his wife. In a June 2022 TikTok, Asuelu can be seen taking out the trash in a blue button-down and khaki shorts and looking svelte.

Over the video, Asuelu wrote, “When people know that I’m single.” The clip has him painting along to the soundtrack, as if fans would be out breath seeing his new look with knowledge that he may or may not be on the market.

In another dancing video, this time with Kalaani, he further fueled breakup speculation by saying that Kalaani “doesn’t wanna go out with me” and that she “doesn’t want to communicate anymore.”

Another source of progress in his weight loss was a push-up challenge he underwent in May 2020. Doing the 25-day fitness event, Asulu sought to “to hopefully raise awareness for PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).”

“Let’s reach as many people as possible. Let’s hope by doing this we can build awareness for anyone who is suffering from a mental illness, you are not alone and we are here for you,” he added.

The dad of two not only make his fitness journey inspirational, he keeps it fun with his dancing, which is one of his greatest passions. The TLC star showed off his fire-knife dancing abilities in another June 2022 Instagram post, adding that he was “available for any events.”

A lover of sports, Asuelu also likes to golf with his father-in-law, Low, play volleyball and more. In fact, Asuelu is so gifted at golf that during a trip to Sky Mountain Golf Course in August 2021, he got a total of two eagles.

When he isn’t playing volleyball with friends (which was initially a source of drama between Asuelu and Kalaani), he is teaching his two boys, Oliver and Kennedy, how to play. “We love to use our Crossnet in the backyard or the park. It also stands higher for when you play with adults, but it’s just us today,” he wrote in a September 2020 post, showing of father-son trio playing around in their backyard.

