Ready to rumble! As an original cast member of 90 Day Fiancé season 1, fans have followed Paola Mayfield’s journey as a reality star — and now she is telling all about her new professional wrestling career exclusively to In Touch.

“I was in Colombia visiting my family and I started watching Fighting With My Family,” the mom of one, 33, tells In Touch about how she became intrigued by the sport. “I have tried so many things in my life … but I never felt like I was complete. There was something always missing, and I always tried to have fun and enjoy everything I do.”

After watching the 2019 movie starring WWE fan-favorite Paige (whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis), Paola contacted her manager and discussed what it would entail to pursue her new aspirations. One thing led to another, and they were able to find Paola a school where she could improve upon her skills.

Since then, she has been putting in work to learn the ropes. Luckily, her loving husband, Russ Mayfield, 33, continues to be an avid supporter of her dreams.

“He’s always there for me,” Paola gushes about how grateful she is for his help. “He has been spending a lot of time with [our son] Axel … we try to balance that.”

In the ring, she will be going by the name Paola Blaze, which was thought up during some of her coaching sessions. As for her look, “Right now, I’m actually working on something different, something that matches a little bit with my [bright orange] hair color,” she tells In Touch. The former TV star says she would love to join the WWE or professional wrestling league and ultimately, just have “fun” working on her technique, strength and physicality.

Paola is set to make her wrestling debut on Saturday, May 1, and the Florida resident says she is already anticipating the big match.

“I’m very nervous,” she says. “I’ve been training the past few days, very hard. I have done some things in front of students,” Paola adds, noting she has “never done it in front of a big crowd.”

