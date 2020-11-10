Here we go! TLC’s flagship reality TV series, 90 Day Fiancé, is returning for season 8 with seven couples hoping to find their happily ever after through the K-1 visa process.

Franchise fans will recognize couples Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi from season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tarik Meyers and Hazel Cagalitan from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 and Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé season 7.

Newcomers include Brandon and Julia, Jovi and Yara, Andrew and Amira and Stephanie and Ryan. All of the couples will share their journey as they completed the K-1 visa process, which allows the foreign fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen to legally enter the United States under the condition that the couple weds within 90 days of the foreigner’s arrival.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 couples.

Rebecca and Zied

The couple was introduced to fans on season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where they documented the first time they met in person after dating online since April 2018. Zied, 27, proposed to Rebecca, 49, before the season finale and she immediately started the process for Zied’s K-1 visa.

They shared an update on their journey during an appearance on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and confirmed Zied’s visa was approved. Luckily, he was able to travel to America from his home country of Tunisia before the coronavirus pandemic reached a peak in the United States.

Courtesy Rebecca Parrott/Instagram

Tarik and Hazel

They were introduced to fans on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2. Tarik, 43, traveled from Virginia Beach, Virginia to the Phillippines to meet Hazel, 28, in person for the first time after months of dating online. At the end of his trip, Tarik popped the question to Hazel in a romantic beach proposal, complete with a hip hop song Tarik wrote and recorded especially for her, titled “Far Round the Way Girl.”

Mike and Natalie

This marks Mike and Natalie’s second time on 90 Day Fiancé. They originally were supposed to share their journey on season 6, but Natalie’s K-1 visa ended up being delayed. Mike, 34, decided to travel from his hometown of Sequim, Washington to Natalie’s native country of Ukraine for a visit, but their relationship took a turn during that trip. The couple fought over several huge topics like their views on kids and religion.

Things didn’t look promising for them when they appeared on the season 6 tell-all. When asked by host Shaun Robinson if they felt they were each other’s soulmates, Mike said yes but Natalie, 35, was brutally honest.

“For me, a soulmate is like somebody that understands you without words and you don’t have to push yourself or explain yourself. You’re just, you’re comfortable, happy and things do not get as hard. If I say now that he is my soulmate, it will be a lie. I’m sorry,” she replied at the time.

Courtesy of Natalie Mordovtseva/Instagram

Brandon and Julia

Brandon, 27, is from Virginia and Julia, 26, is from Russia. The couple met online and dated for five months before he popped the question in Iceland, according to Us Weekly. When Julia arrives, she will move in with Brandon and his conservative parents on their farm.

Andrew and Amira

Andrew, 32, and Amira, 28, met on an online dating app. After spending a weekend together in Las Vegas, Andrew proposed. Amira’s K-1 visa was approved, but the couple faces the obstacle of getting her to the U.S. from her native country of France amid the coronavirus pandemic before her visa expires.

Stephanie and Ryan

Before Stephanie, 52, met Ryan, 27, in Belize, she had never been in a serious relationship. But the businesswoman from Michigan believes he is The One. She admitted she felt like she was his “sugar mama” as she supports him financially, but they also fight over his flirty ways. Stephanie thinks things will change once Ryan comes to the United States.

Yara and Jovi

Jovi, 29, hooked up with Yara, 25, after they matched on an app. But their relationship quickly turned serious after they started to travel together. Yara learned she was pregnant early on in their relationship and Jovi quickly proposed, but they suffered a miscarriage. The heartbreaking incident brought the couple closer together and the Ukraine native is preparing to move to New Orleans so they can be together.