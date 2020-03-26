Sweat, smile, repeat! Tiffany Franco Smith from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is proving hard work pays off with her incredible weight loss transformation. The mother of two has shed over 20 pounds after welcoming a baby girl in July 2019.

Viewers watched the TLC star find love with her husband, Ronald Smith, during a trip to South Africa, and now they have a beautiful family of four, including her son, Daniel, from a past relationship. Not only did she document her pregnancy journey on social media, the TV personality has also been sharing the strides she’s made towards her fitness goals.

In January 2020, the brunette beauty gave fans a glimpse at her physique in a throwback photo taken shortly after she gave birth to her daughter. At the time, she also posted a new portrait to reveal how far she has come.

When one of her followers threw shade, the reality star fired back with a heartwarming message about the importance of self-love. “How does it make you feel when I say I’m in love with me? And that I enjoy myself and looking at myself?” Tiffany replied, garnering support from her fans. “Does it cause you to feel angry? If it dies you probably hate yourself and have a deep desire to love yourself. However I advise you to not project that onto me. What you feel towards yourself has nothing to do with me.”

In February, Tiffany spilled some tea (quite literally) about how she has been staying in shape. “I’m so so so excited to start sharing my progress with you guys and how far I’ve come on my feel good journey,” she wrote on Instagram. “I shared a couple things, some are still a secret but one thing that I CAN share and I’m so grateful I’ve found is my @teamiblends 30 day detox. This has truly made me feel on track with my fitness and wellness goals, even just keeping me accountable sometimes.”

More recently, the 90 Day Fiancé alum gave an update about her relationship status, confirming she and Ronald are not “separated” or “divorced.” In fact, they are working on rebuilding their bond stronger than ever after their brief split in January.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Tiffany’s weight loss transformation!