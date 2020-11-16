Hard-working mama! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg revealed she lost nearly 50 pounds after welcoming son Aviel on December 17, 2019.

The TLC star, 28, revealed how she obtained her slimmer figure while spilling all of the details about becoming a first-time parent in an Instagram Stories Q&A on Sunday, November 15. Ariela recommended breast-feeding to new moms, which she has done for 11 months now. “Weight training helps a lot. I don’t eat much late at night,” the TV personality added about her fitness and diet secrets.

Courtesy Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

Ariela seemingly showed off her post-baby body in beaming new portraits she shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 16. “Living my 12-year-old grateful dead tie-dye dream,” the season 2 star captioned the playful photos of her posing outside in a colorful dress.

The mom of one has been keeping her whereabouts under wraps following the birth of her son in Ethiopia. Viewers saw the moment she welcomed her bundle of joy via emergency C-section during the midseason premiere on October 11 and they have continued to follow her story with boyfriend Biniyam Shibre on the spinoff.

When asked about the most important lesson she learned after Aviel’s birth, the reality star sounded off. “As mothers, we are the world for our children,” Ariela wrote. “If we are lost or upset, the world turns dark and stormy for them real fast. There is no taking a day off from a baby. We need to show strength even when we feel we haven’t got any left. That little guy depends entirely on me … just wow!”

Courtesy Ariela Danielle/Instagram (2)

The New Jersey native also shared insight about their bundle of joy’s citizenship status. “He has Ethiopian residence like their version of a green card,” Ariela shared in the Q&A. “They do not allow for dual citizenship.”

Earlier this month, Ariela dropped a hint that she and Biniyam, 29, are still together by sharing a cozy selfie of them on her IG grid. The photo showed them in the hallway of the apartment they share in Biniyam’s hometown of Addis Ababa, indicating they are going strong after filming for season 2.

We haven’t seen the last of them yet!