Welcome to the 90 Day Fiancé universe! TLC’s hit reality TV franchise is expanding its shows with the launch of the discovery+ streaming service, which will host three new spinoffs: 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Journey. Keep scrolling below for a guide to all of the new 90 Day Fiancé content that will be available to stream on discovery+!

90 Day Bares All

Every season, 90 Day Fiancé fans looked forward to the tell-all where the cast reunited to hash out all of the drama that went down on the show. But going forward, Bares All will replace the tell-all specials on discovery+.

“This is the space where we are showing you every single thing that we could not show you on regular TV,” former tell-all host Shaun Robinson told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020. “There’s so many things — video, certain confrontations, language, body parts — that we can’t show you on regular TV, but we can show them here. Bares All is basically that — we are taking everything and, not that they were left on the cutting room floor, these parts are really juicy, but because of the rules, we could not show you there. Here, we can show you absolutely everything, so Bares All is the perfect title for this show.”

90 Day Diaries

This series will bring back all of the previous cast members that 90 Day Fiancé fans loved and loved to hate! This particular series will feature self-recorded footage from the stars themselves as they share updates on their lives and stories since they last appeared on the show.

Fans will recognize familiar faces like 90 Day Fiancé season 6’s Fernanda Flores, and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 2’s Mohamed Jbali, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1’s Cortney Reardanz and more. Talk about a blast from the past!

TLC

90 Day Journey

This spinoff will serve as the ultimate introduction to 30 of the most popular couples in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. This series curates a couple’s entire love story from their debut episode to the latest appearance, allowing the viewer to follow their journey from start to finish in chronological order.

Couples who will be featured on 90 Day Journey include Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Rosemarie “Rose” Vega, Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan and Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova.

The Other Way Strikes Back!

Most 90 Day Fiancé fans are familiar with the Strikes Back! format, which launched in 2020 following the season 4 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The full season 4 cast returned for B90 Strikes Back!, in which they recorded themselves watching the season back and responding to fan’s comments and shade online.

The Other Way Strikes Back! will feature the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2: Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, Brittany Banks and Yazan Abu Horira, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta and Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam “Baby” Shibre.

Courtesy of Ariela Weinberg/Instagram

Love Games

A crossover fans never knew they needed! Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan will be serving as host of the first 90 Day game show, premiering on February 8 via Discovery+. Viewers have a lot to look forward to because 24 couples are set to face off virtually in an elimination-style competition for a prize. Things are bound to get wild among the franchise stars since some of the questions will definitely rehash old wounds.

Colt took to Instagram with an announcement about his upcoming appearance on the spinoff on January 6. “I had a lot of fun filming with @savagedebbiej and @sukanya and can’t wait to watch all the episodes,” the Las Vegas resident wrote.

How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs on discovery+

The streaming service launched in the United States on Monday, January 4. There will be two tiers to the subscription: $5 a month with ads or $7 a month for the ad-free version. Select Verizon wireless and TV customers will get access to discovery+ free of charge for 12 months. For more information, visit discoveryplus.com.