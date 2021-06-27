Making changes. 90 Day Fiancé star Tiffany Franco confirmed she underwent weight loss surgery after sparking rumors earlier this month.

“I did have a gastric sleeve, meaning they cut off 70 percent of my stomach inside,” Tiffany, 30, said during an Instagram Live on Saturday, June 26. “I did it for my health and my happiness. Nothing to do with skinny, fat, whatever. I’m happy with however I look always, but to lose weight for the benefit of my health, it’s going to make me happy.”

The New Jersey native went on to explain that the procedure was quick and the only part that hurt for her was when she had an IV placed in her hand. “Honestly, it was a step toward a happier and healthier me,” she continued.

Tiffany explained the hardest part for her is to make sure she’s taking good care of her health after surgery. “Honestly, I’m borderline. I’m trying so hard. I’m struggling so hard to get enough water in. I’m so nauseous. Like, I have to crush all my vitamins to get my vitamins in and it’s so disgusting,” she revealed. “And they make me so nauseous and it’s hard because you gotta take the vitamins and swallow them with some water and it’s like, the gas pains go up and it’s horrible.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star first sparked rumors that she underwent weight loss surgery on June 15 when she shared a cryptic, since-deleted video of her right before she went into the hospital. Her mother added fuel to the rumors by posting photos and videos inside of the hospital, which fans recognized as a bariatric center.

While the Maryland resident said she is not comfortable yet with revealing her starting weight and her current weight, she did reveal how much weight she’s lost since the procedure. “I’ve lost 15 pounds, which my friend says it’s mostly water weight which makes sense cause it fell off like that,” she said while snapping her fingers. “Now I hit a stall for the past three days. I know I shouldn’t weigh myself every day, but I do.”

Tiffany also shared how her long-distance husband, Ronald Smith, has been playing a role in her recovery after they got back together following their brief split last month. “Ronald is supporting me emotionally through everything, honestly,” she said.