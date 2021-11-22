90 Day Fiancé star Amira Lollysa has a new love interest after moving on from ex Andrew Kenton, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Amira traveled from her hometown, Paris, to visit her mystery man in Las Vegas,” says the insider about her recent trip to Nevada. “They made an appearance together at Vanity Beauty Boutique on November 17, where there were photographers taking pics of her.”

BrandBomb Marketing

Amira, 29, and her new man “enjoy vacationing together and traveling together,” the source tells In Touch, adding, “She wouldn’t share any details on who he is, but he’s American. She was in a cheery mood and happy to be reunited with him.”

Fans of the TLC franchise watched as Amira and her former flame Andrew’s romance came to an emotional end in a previous March 2021 episode, during which Amira completed a two-week quarantine in Serbia so she could enter America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before she was scheduled to board her plane, Amira told cameras that Andrew, 33, had “picked a fight” with her the whole night, which left her questioning if they could go the distance due to their different timelines on wanting kids and more.

Andrew was also upset at the time and frustrated over how they couldn’t see eye to eye, so he gave her an ultimatum via text message. “You have two tickets, two choices,” one read, followed by, “You can choose your flight here or there.”

Ultimately, Amira decided not to go see Andrew and instead returned home to her native country on a separate flight, marking the first time a couple from the show didn’t make it down the aisle. “I decided to go back to France,” she explained at the time. “I was so proud to call Andrew my future husband, and now, it’s over.”

Courtesy of Amira Lollysa/Instagram; Courtesy of Andrew Kenton/Instagram

Now that she has a new man making her smile, Amira has “completely” let go of Andrew, says the insider in an update. “Since she blocked him a while ago, he has been attempting to get her attention. He’s been begging to get her back and clearly, has not moved on.”

Andrew did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding the source’s claims.

More recently, the California native did share a life update revealing that he’s been working on his weight loss journey to look and feel his best post-breakup.

“Why do I work out in my old ​375-pound clothes? To keep me motivated and remind me of the place I never want to be again,” Andrew captioned a new video on Saturday, November 20. “Today 135 down, and still going, working towards better fitness and pushing myself at my level to get there.”