Courtesy Paul Staehle/Facebook

Back on track. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle shared the first glimpse at pregnant wife Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) baby bump in a new family photo.

The season 5 couple was in great spirits while joined by his mother, Mary Staehle, their 19-month-old son, Pierre, and two dogs in the portrait he posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, October 14, following their reconciliation.

Karine, 24, flaunted her curves and freshly-colored hair in a peach bodycon dress while holding onto their baby boy outside of a business located in Louisville, Kentucky.

It seemed the duo was headed for divorce just months ago when drama exploded between them in July, however they have done a full turnaround since then.

Courtesy Paul Jason Staehle/Instagram

Last month, Karine and Paul, 37, dropped the restraining orders they had against each other and agreed to cancel the December 3 court hearing to work out custody of their son. In Touch confirmed a judge signed off on the paperwork dismissing their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs] on September 16.

The soon-to-be father of two followed suit by sharing a quote from the 2004 movie The Notebook about fighting for love on September 29, seemingly alluding to his feelings on their troubled romance. “It’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard, and we’re gonna have to work at this every day. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day,” he posted.

Fans have watched Karine and Paul’s blissful moments as well as times of turmoil after they made their debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017. The pair later joined 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for season 1 in 2019 and now appear on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

While viewers were eager to see Karine and Paul on part 1 of the season 5 tell-all, they ended up being no-shows. “Unfortunately, Paul and Karine are not able to join us but we do wish them the best and hope they’re doing well,” host Shaun Robinson said about their absence at the start of the highly anticipated special.

There is one update fans later got from Paul: baby No. 2’s name will be Ethan!