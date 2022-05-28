New girl? 90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle sparked rumors that he’s dating again after his split from estranged wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) — but now, his rumored girlfriend is speaking on on the speculation.

The rumors started when Paul, 39, shared a series of cozy-looking photos featuring a dark-haired mystery woman. “Met a new friend,” he captioned the snaps via Instagram on Friday, May 27.

While Paul disabled comments on his post, he tagged the brunette beauty in the pictures. According to her Instagram bio, Paul’s new lady friend’s name is Kas and she works as a tattoo apprentice.

Kas also shared a selfie of her and Paul together in a car via her Instagram page. “It was lovely to meet a new friend @pauljasonstaehle #90dayfiance #tlc #groovy @tlc,” she captioned her post. Since comments were enabled, fans flooded her page with speculation about her relationship to Paul.

“You guys are cute together,” one fan commented. Another added, “Ignore all the negativity… everyone is gonna have their opinions but the only ones that matter are the two of you.”

However, Kas clarified the nature of their relationship in a comment exchange with another follower. “Is she with him? Is he still married?” one Instagram user wrote in Portuguese, which was translated to English. “No we are friends,” Kas responded.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

This marks the first time the Before the 90 Days alum sparked romance rumors with another woman following his tumultuous split from estrange wife Karine, 23. The former couple made their debut in August 2017 on season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. They went on to share their entire relationship journey on the TLC franchise: from their November 3, 2017, wedding to welcoming their children, son Pierre in 2019 and son Ethan, in 2021.

Unfortunately, Paul and the Brazil native also experienced major ups and downs that played out both on and off camera. After a very public fight and brief split in July 2020, they announced they would be leaving the show to focus on their marital issues amid rumors they were let go.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income was not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” Paul wrote via his Instagram Story in November 2020. “We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

However, it seems the Kentucky native and Karine have since called it quits for good after after a video of an alleged domestic violence incident between the couple surfaced on Instagram in December 2021. Since then, neither Paul nor Karine have shared photos of or with each other and they’ve both kept a low profile on social media.