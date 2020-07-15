90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle revealed wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) is doing much better after being hospitalized. The TLC alum shared an update about her health via Instagram on Tuesday, July 14.

“Karine is OK. Everything is fine,” the TV personality wrote after several fans reached out to show support. “Thank you everyone for your concerns.”

Many of his followers sent well-wishes after Paul, 37, posted two photos of Karine in a hospital bed. He didn’t share the reason behind their visit, but his wife appeared to have a positive demeanor as she held up a peace sign at the camera.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

“God bless the amazing medical team here,” he wrote in the caption of one portrait, shouting-out the doctors at the Louisville, Kentucky, location.

In recent episodes of the spinoff, Karine, 24, has been getting accustomed to her new life in America. At first, she was less than enthused about relocating to the U.S. with Paul because she was quite happy with her friends and family in Brazil. Unfortunately, he was unable to find a job there, so they decided moving with their son, Pierre, was the next best course of action.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

At the time of filming, both of them had to keep an open mind while looking for a home that fit their limited budget. “Even though Paul is crazy sometimes, I realize that Paul is trying really hard to make me happy,” she said during her confessional in the July 12 episode. “He’s looking for a house and, this is his chance to show that he can take care of us.”

After seeing some of the properties, Karine was not pleased. “I thought that being in America, my ideal home would have about two bedrooms, and have space, a kitchen, and a big yard where the baby could play and run,” she said. “And if Paul doesn’t find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will go to Brazil without him.”

Back in November, the couple faced some hardships in their relationship, which they seem to have overcome since then. Paul revealed they were on the verge of a split, claiming she filed for divorce after their second wedding anniversary.

Fans will likely get to see their peaks and pitfalls in upcoming episodes, but clearly he is sticking by her side!