A new addition. 90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle shared baby No. 2‘s name after reconciling with wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) amid his claims she is pregnant with their second child.

The Happily Ever After? personality, 37, revealed they opted for the moniker Ethan while sharing song lyrics about their relationship, which he appeared to sing along to in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, October 8.

“People break up and make up all the time / We got our son Pierre / And Ethan’s on the way / So happy to be here with you, Karine / And sure we’ve had our problems / But everything takes time to heal / I don’t really wanna love without you / So happy we’re fixing things up,” his tribute to their romance read.

Paul last shared a photo unveiling his spouse’s blue hair makeover after In Touch confirmed the previously estranged duo dropped the restraining orders they had against each other on September 30. He and Karine, 24, also canceled the upcoming court hearing they had on December 3 to decide custody matters.

The Louisville, Kentucky, resident has been very vocal about their marital troubles in recent months and yet, it appears he is determined to right any wrongs.

In August, he revealed Karine was pregnant with another baby boy when they were taking some time apart. “For everyone thinking I am chasing Karine in Brazil, Karine is in Indiana USA,” the season 5 star wrote in an update on social media. “Karine is not in Brazil. I knew that when I traveled here.”

Paul went on to explain his visit to Karine’s native country following their July dispute. “I came here alone to clean and organize our Brazil home. It needs to be sanitary and baby safe. I have been keeping busy since she left,” he shared. “I finished cleaning and organizing [our] USA house, so now I am doing the same thing in Brazil.”

Things weren’t much better between them throughout season 5 of the TLC spinoff, considering the duo argued about him working, house-hunting and more. Paul and Karine were even no-shows on the highly anticipated tell-all amid their feud. Host Shaun Robinson later revealed producers “wanted to give them the space to really work through that” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

In light of recent events, it appears they are no longer at odds. Paul and Karine got married in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, Pierre, in March 2019.