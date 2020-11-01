A Fright Night bash! 90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle and pregnant wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) celebrated Halloween together with her family during a big party in her native country of Brazil after their reconciliation.

Paul, 37, took to his Instagram Story to give fans an inside look into their spooky soirée, which he and Karine hosted at their apartment. “Little Jedi buddy tuckered out,” Paul said as he recorded a video of his son, Pierre, laying in bed with his bottle after enjoying all the Halloween fun.

The Louisville, Kentucky native then walked around the apartment to give fans a tour of his humble abode which was all decked out for the holiday. He thanked the glam team, who sat at a table noshing on some catered food. He then walked into their hallway which featured a festive backdrop with orange and black curtains and a sign that read “Happy Halloween” — perfect for Instagram-worth photos with party guests.

Paul showed off his father-in-law’s costume, which was Goku from the Dragon Ball manga series, and mother-in-law’s Little Red Riding Hood outfit. As he walked closer to the room where the party took place, music could be heard playing from a stereo. On the way to the main party room, there was an inflatable pool set up with black and orange balloons floating in the water and a grim reaper and ghosts hanging from the ceiling.

In the main party room, Paul showed off a table set up with food and drinks and another table set up for desserts. Karine, who is expecting baby No. 2 with Paul, sat at a table eating with her siblings while he recorded.

Earlier in the night, Karine, 23, posed for photos with family, including her father, Paul, and the couple’s son. Karine and Paul dressed as a steampunk couple and their 19-month-old was dressed up in an adorable baby Yoda costume.

It seems like the couple are in a good place as they celebrated Halloween together with Karine’s friends and family. As In Touch previously reported, the couple was briefly estranged following a blowout fight in July that was streamed via Instagram Live. Cops were called twice to the couple’s marital home in Louisville, after which Karine left with Pierre.

Paul and Karine filed for restraining orders against each and both were granted in August, In Touch confirmed at the time. They were ordered to stay 500 feet away from each other and while Pierre was protected under both orders, Karine had custody of their son during their split. She stayed with a friend in Indiana while Paul went back to Brazil.

On September 30, In Touch exclusively confirmed both parties agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs]. They also canceled the upcoming December 3 custody hearing for Pierre.

Paul and Karine quickly reunited in Louisville before traveling back to Brazil together as a family. Before they left the United States, they were spotted at a local business where they snapped a family photo with Paul’s mother, Mary Staehle, and their two dogs. The picture, which was shared via Facebook on October 14, was also the first time fans caught a glimpse at Karine’s baby bump as they await the arrival of their second son.