It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle and boyfriend Josh Seiter broke up after less than one month of dating following an argument over one of his exes, Josh exclusively tells In Touch.

“Just two days after my last visit, she messaged me asking why I liked my ex’s post on Instagram,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 35, tells In Touch. “I told her, me and [Love After Lockup alum] Lizzie Kommes don’t talk anymore, and I simply saw the post and hit the like button and not to worry, but she seemed bent on fighting.”

Josh says things escalated from the initial argument, adding, “By midday, we decided to call it quits.” In Touch exclusively confirmed the crossover romance on November 9, after a source revealed the pair had met on Instagram and “immediately made a connection.”

“Things between me and Karine were progressing well over the last month. We spent a lot of time bonding over our shared past, which was not easy,” Josh continues. “We discussed getting a house and she insisted she wanted me, her, and the kids to live together as a family.”

The couple’s short time together was littered with roadblocks as Josh explains that Karine’s estranged husband, Paul Staehle, was a “repeated problem.” He also allegedly caught the Brazil native “talking to another guy” during the brief relationship.

“[The other man] sent me a screenshot of him and Karine flirting,” the former reality TV personality continues. “But she insisted it was nothing and blocked him.”

Josh first announced his split with Karine via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 1. “We have gone our separate ways,” he wrote. “It’s hard watching someone you care about, cheat on you and abuse drugs and alcohol.”

Following Josh’s public accusations, the mother of two, 26, took to her social media to share her side of the story.

“It’s not true what this guy is talking about,” the former TLC alum wrote in response via her Instagram Stories. “There are people who do everything to get attention.”

This marks Karine’s first public relationship since her split from her estranged husband in December 2021. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day alums — who share sons Ethan, 3, Pierre, 21 months — split for good after an alleged domestic violence altercation happened in their home in Kentucky. Shortly after news of the altercation broke, Paul, 39, and Karine seemingly confirmed that they had split for good by removing photos of each other on Instagram.

As for Josh, he has been previously linked to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4 alum Yolanda Leak. After sparking a relationship in August 2020, the pair got engaged in October 2020 before splitting that December. Prior to that, Josh competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.