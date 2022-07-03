Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children put out an alert for the 3-year-old, noting the toddler was last seen on June 8. The post included a photo of Paul, mentioning that the toddler may be in the company of his father.

Following the alarming report, Paul, 39, shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story. “If two parents have their kids taken, the grandparents or [a] relative should be allowed to have temporary custody,” the Kentucky native wrote on Friday, July 1. “To ban the grandparents from the children as well as the natural parents is very sad.”

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates spoke to Paul following Pierre’s missing person’s alert, and the TLC alum claimed he was at the courthouse petitioning for custody of his children. Paul shares sons Pierre and Ethan, 1, with Karine.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Facebook

John said via an Instagram Live session on July 1 that Paul previously won full custody of his children back in December 2021, but according to Paul, “both of his kids are up for adoption right now.”

“Karine called into the courts that Paul was trying to murder her,” John alleged, after prefacing that this is all Paul’s version of events. “When that happened, the judge got pissed off and took the kids away from both Paul and Karine and even Paul’s mom.”



Following Paul’s statement, Karine shared her own message on social media. “There was some news in the last few days about Karine, her kids and ex-husband. I would like to communicate that Karine is doing well and doing everything she was guided to by the law,” the Brazilian native wrote via her Instagram Story, which was translated into English from her native language of Portuguese on Saturday, July 2.

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

“She would like to thank everyone for the support and strength her fans who follow her have given to her,” the statement continued. “For last we would like to let you know very soon Karine will speak on her social media, she will do a [Instagram] live to tranquilize everyone who follows her through the years.”

Shortly after Karine’s social media statement, Paul denied kidnapping his own child and called it a big “misunderstanding.” According to TMZ, Paul has been traveling these last few weeks between Pennsylvania and Florida with Pierre as Paul sought out work. The 90 Day Fiancé alum explained the reason he brought Pierre along for the trip was that his son suffers “extreme separation anxiety.” However, since his departure, local CPS officials have taken custody of his other son, Ethan, who was staying with Paul’s mother.

Paul and Karine are set to appear in family court on Monday, July 11 in Kentucky, per court documents viewed by In Touch.

In Touch has reached out to Karine and Paul but did not hear back by the time of publication.