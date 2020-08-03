A little tough love. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle‘s mother, Mary Staehle, gave him some honest advice after he opened up about not being able to provide for his wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins), and their son, Pierre, after the family moved from Karine’s home country in Brazil to start over in the United States.

Paul, 35, explained to his mother that his criminal record was part of the reason why it was difficult for him to find a job after he returned to his hometown in Louisville, Kentucky. As In Touch previously reported, Paul was accused of committing second-degree arson and and “Burning Personal Property To Defraud Insurer” in 2007. In 2014, he was found guilty of felony arson. He served time in jail briefly and also was under supervision, which ended in April 2020.

He claimed because once a potential employer learned about his felony charge, he would get an “instant no.” Karine, 23, only agreed to move to America because Paul promised her it would be easier for him to find a job in the states than it would in Brazil, and he was worried that if he could not find a job fast enough to be able to provide for his family, she would decide to move back to the Amazon. The lack of financial stability was also a huge cause of stress on their marriage.

“Our relationship is a little strained,” Paul admitted. On top of their marital issues, Karine did not like the small studio trailer home he rented for them, and she was also homesick. These were all reasons why she wanted to leave America and move back to Brazil.

The TLC star told his mother it has been “difficult” for them. Mary didn’t sugarcoat her opinion, and told him he is kind of a “deadbeat.” She refused to help him financially and she advised her son to do everything he can to be the best father he can be and provide for Pierre. Paul agreed and assured his mom that he would “figure it out.”

“My mom’s advice is really hitting home,” Paul admitted in his confessional. “I really need to focus on what’s best for my child.”

Mary explained she understood why Karine was disappointed in Paul. “I hope this might be the push Paul needs to start providing and doing what he needs to do with his responsibilities,” she said in her confessional.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.