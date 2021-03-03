On her bounce back! 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle (née Martins) showed off her post-baby body just four weeks after giving birth to baby No. 2, son Ethan.

Karine, 25, snapped a rare mirror selfie while wearing a two-piece gray crop top and leggings set via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 2. She placed her hand on her hip, showing off her bare midsection which was on full display.

Courtesy of Karine Staehle/Instagram

The former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star welcomed her second child with husband Paul Staehle on February 5. The Louisville, Kentucky native took to Instagram to announce their son’s arrival. “Ethan. Born healthy and very fast,” Paul, 37, captioned a video of the newborn at the time. The couple are also parents to 23-month-old son Pierre.

The Brazilian beauty seems to be taking the time for pampering and self-care ever since giving birth to Ethan. Just days before Karine’s post-baby selfie, Paul shared a video clip of his wife following along to a postpartum workout video.

On February 20, Paul also documented Karine’s trip to a local hair salon in Brazil where she underwent a mommy makeover. The former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star previously had an ombré look featuring her natural hair color at the top with blue tips, and it seems she was ready to go for a bolder look. After bleaching her hair root to tip, she dyed her locks electric blue.

The couple has been living in Karine’s native country since October 2020, following marital drama and a brief estrangement that played out on social media over the summer. Once back home, Karine seems to be living her best life and is focused on bettering herself and working toward her goal of a career in cosmetology.

“Very proud of @karinestaehle. She has enrolled and is finishing her Brazilian equivalent of a high school diploma and enrolled in a Brazilian cosmetology school here,” Paul gushed over his wife’s progress via Instagram on February 19. “She is taking online classes and her brother is helping tutor her. Next, hopefully, she gets her driver’s license [smiling face with three hearts emoj].”

While Karine has remained low-key on social media, Paul has kept fans up-to-date on their lives after confirming their departure from the TLC franchise in November 2020 amid rumors they were fired from 90 Day Fiancé.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income was not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum wrote at the time. “We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”