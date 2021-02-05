Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Facebook

Boy mom times two! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Karine Staehle (née Martins) has welcomed her second child with husband Paul Staehle.

The season 5 star, 25, gave birth to a healthy bundle of joy, and they opted for the name Ethan, which Paul, 37, revealed in October 2020.

“Ethan, born healthy and very fast,” Paul revealed via Instagram on Friday, February 5. Just two hours earlier, he shared that “Ethan is coming” and asked for “prayers” since they were “in a medical facility” — seemingly in Brazil — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to their son’s arrival, Paul shared an update about his wife’s delivery plan. “While Karine will be doing video logs until day of birth, we will not be live-streaming or posting any of the video from [the] day of the birth and for a short time after,” the doting dad wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 26. “Unfortunately, our new NDA [nondisclosure agreement] is a tad stricter. Karine’s mother is helping me make sure she is OK. Karine appreciates your prayers,” he added.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native previously told fans that Karine may be forced to have an “apartment birth” due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions in her native country. “Right now, we are not finding any hospitals with availability because of [them] being converted into COVID-19 wards,” Paul shared on social media. “Hospitals are very different right now. Everything is focused on COVID-19.”

Now that Ethan is here, Paul and Karine are looking forward to this next chapter in their lives. The pair wed in November 2017 and welcomed baby No. 1, Pierre, in March 2019, so he’s now getting to experience being a first-time big brother.

Fans have seen the couple’s trials and tribulations over the years, following their debut appearance in season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Karine and Paul came back for the reboot 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 and most recently appeared in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Staehles went through a lot in 2020, considering Karine and Paul nearly split in June. Karine and Paul later obtained restraining orders against each other, which In Touch confirmed they dropped in September. In another show of faith, the now on-again duo canceled a court hearing to work out custody of their kids.

Paul later shut down rumors they were “fired” from the franchise or “reprimanded” because of their marital struggles. “We were given time to deal with our family matters privately,” he explained. “We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives.”