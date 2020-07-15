The animosity between Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins), appears to have reached an all-time high after their house-hunting dispute on the Sunday, July 12, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The TV personality, 37, took to Instagram to vent his frustrations in an emotional message on Wednesday, July 15, referencing how she called him a “no good husband” in one heated scene. Karine, 24, blasted Paul after they looked at a trailer for their family to live in that was “falling to pieces.”

“Yelling at me in public, calling me [a] horrible father and husband,” Paul began, directing his message at Karine. “We spend every penny we have on bills and designer clothes and video games for you. I did not buy anything for myself. I made sure you and [our son] Pierre had everything you all could possibly want, and I bought nothing for myself.”

The father of one was hurt she “shunned him” and claimed she only values her native country of Brazil and her own culture. The TLC alum said he is always trying to go the extra mile for his family and doesn’t get the appreciation he deserves.

“I take you to the hospital and stay by your side, make sure [you’re] at all your doctor’s appointments, and let you spend all our money only on what you want, but I am a bad father and husband,” he continued.

“I change every poopy diaper,” the reality star added. “Even when I am not home and you call me to come home just to change his diaper because the smell of poop makes you sick … I also never ever cheated on you. But I understand you want to take Pierre to Tonantins and live [there] because I am such a horrible person.”

As viewers saw, Karine wasn’t afraid to speak her mind while looking at properties on the show. “I would never live, or let my son live, in a place like that,” she said in the confessional after seeing the scattered belongings and insufficient plumbing. The RV they checked out also wasn’t up to her standards.

“So this isn’t ideal, but it’s what we can afford,” he said. “Until I can make some money and get something better, we got to.”

The couple previously moved from Brazil to the United States because Paul was unable to find work and was confident he could land a position in America.

At one point, Karine did praise him for “trying to make [her] happy” by looking for a home, but she still expected a better lifestyle for their brood.

“I thought that being in America, my ideal home would have about two bedrooms, and have space, a kitchen, and a big yard where the baby could play and run,” she said. “And if Paul doesn’t find a beautiful house, Pierre and I will go to Brazil without him.”