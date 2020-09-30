On the mend. 90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) dropped the restraining orders they had against each other, In Touch can confirm.

Both parties agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs] and cancel the upcoming December 3 hearing to work out custody of their 1-year-old son, Pierre, according to the new court docs exclusively obtained by In Touch.

A judge signed off on the paperwork on September 16 after their explosive marital drama was documented in a now-deleted Instagram Live on July 30.

Cops were called twice to their home during the altercation in July, which he claimed started after he caught his spouse speaking with a Brazilian lawyer about “child support and divorce.”

In Touch confirmed they were granted restraining orders against each other at their first court hearing on August 11. At the time, Paul, 35, and Karine, 23, had to stay 500 feet away from each other following the drama.

It appears they may now be headed for a reconciliation after his latest cryptic posts on Instagram Stories. The Happily Ever After? star shared a quote from the 2004 film The Notebook about fighting to fix a relationship on Tuesday, September 29.

“It’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard, and we’re gonna have to work at this everyday. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, everyday,” it read. Paul posted another message comparing love to a flower, mentioning both need “constant feeding” to survive.

“The tender flower would wither and die without food and water,” the second message began. “And so love, also, cannot be expected to last forever unless it is continually fed with portions of love, the manifestation of esteem and admiration, the expressions of gratitude, and the consideration of unselfishness.”

Karine and Paul were noticeably absent from part 1 of the season 5 tell-all, which aired on September 27. “Unfortunately, Paul and Karine are not able to join us but we do wish them the best and hope they’re doing well,” host Shaun Robinson said amid pregnancy rumors surrounding the duo. Fans speculated they were no-shows on the TV special because of their marital issues.

While it appears they won’t be on parts 2 and 3 of the tell-all, Paul and Karine seem to be making an effort to get along.