90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle ignited rumors that he and wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) are trying for baby No. 3.

Fans speculate the on-again couple are considering expanding their family after seeing his Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, September 1, appearing to show a Clearblue Advanced Digital Ovulation Test, which determines peak fertility days.

In Touch reached out to Paul and Karine for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram

The Happily Ever After? stars welcomed baby No. 2, son Ethan, in February 2021. Karine, 25, and Paul, 38, also share a 2-year-old son, Pierre, who arrived in March 2019.

“Ethan, born healthy and very fast,” Paul shared on Instagram earlier this year. At the time, the couple were residing in her native country of Brazil, but they have since returned to Louisville, Kentucky.

In mid-2020, Karine and Paul were on the verge of a split while she was pregnant with their son Ethan, making headlines for their dispute in July, which resulted in the cops visiting their home on two separate occasions.

The duo later obtained restraining orders against each other, which In Touch confirmed they dropped in September 2020. Amid their reconciliation, they also canceled a court hearing scheduled to determine custody of their kids to show each other they were committed to making it work.

Just a few weeks ago, however, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars had fans theorizing they were going through another rough patch in their marriage.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram (2)

“I did not deserve [to have the] police called on me,” Paul wrote via his Instagram Stories on August 8. “I am tired of false allegations and accusations. I do everything I can to keep people happy. Even recent travel. Teaching to drive. Getting all Brazilian documents translated and certified to go to an American college. Pushing to make friends. But I am always the bad guy,” he added.

Paul later shared another follow-up message, reading, “Thanks to my mother for allowing Ethan and Pierre [to] visit her house during these hectic times.”

Karine, on the other hand, did not address his cryptic post, but she did thank fans for the “messages of support” in a translated caption originally written in Portuguese.

The couple, who got married in November 2017, have dealt with a lot of trials and tribulations throughout the course of their relationship. Paul and Karine made their first reality TV appearance in season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Karine and Paul have since appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 and most recently on the other TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?