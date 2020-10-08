The friction between 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Paul Staehle and wife Karine Staehle (née Martins) seems to be over for now. Paul proudly showed off Karine’s hair makeover less than two weeks after their reconciliation.

On Wednesday, October 7, the Louisville, Kentucky, resident, 37, uploaded a photo of Karine’s new look on Instagram Stories. She opted for balayage-style blue streaks that gave her mane a colorful pop. It appears Karine, 24, is back in his city as she went to a local salon after visiting family in her native country of Brazil.

Courtesy Paul Staehle/Instagram

In season 5 of the spinoff, the duo was going through serious relationship turmoil which later spilled over into some real-life drama. Karine and Paul got into a dispute in a now-deleted Instagram Live he posted on July 30, which resulted in them taking legal action against each other. Luckily, they are now on the mend.

Karine and Paul both dropped the restraining orders they had against each other, In Touch confirmed on September 30. They mutually agreed to dismiss their Emergency Protective Orders [EPOs] and cancel a court hearing scheduled on December 3 to set up a custody arrangement for their 1-year-old son, Pierre.

After getting on better terms, Paul shared a cryptic message about love. “The tender flower would wither and die without food and water,” the post began on September 29. “And so love, also, cannot be expected to last forever unless it is continually fed with portions of love, the manifestation of esteem and admiration, the expressions of gratitude, and the consideration of unselfishness.”

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

Karine and Paul, who are rumored to be expecting baby No. 2 together, were noticeably the only couple who did not participate in the season 5 tell-all. Host Shaun Robinson announced they wouldn’t be making an appearance at the beginning of the highly anticipated special. “Unfortunately, Paul and Karine are not able to join us but we do wish them the best and hope they’re doing well,” she said.

Shaun later offered more insight about their absence from the tell-all during a candid interview. “You know the situation between Paul and Karine is a very complicated and sensitive one, so when we were about to do the tell-all, their situation was very fresh, and so we wanted to give them the space to really work through that,” the presenter explained to Entertainment Tonight on October 2.

Hopefully, the animosity between them remains in the past.