Relocating again! 90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle revealed he and his wife, Karine Staehle (née Martins), are planning to move back to America after spending time with her family in Brazil — and they’re hoping to bring her loved ones with them.

“Karine’s family will be coming with Karine to live in our house with us for 90 days on our return to the U.S.A.,” Paul, 37, wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, February 19.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums have been living in her native country of Brazil in October following their marital drama over summer 2020. As In Touch previously reported, Paul and Karine, 25, got into a blowout fight in July that was documented via Instagram Live. After police were called to the couple’s home twice in the same day, they both filed restraining orders against each other, which were granted in August.

The couple, who wed in November 2017, were estranged for nearly two months until they dropped their restraining orders against each other in September. Shortly after reuniting, they traveled to Brazil together as they prepared for the arrival of baby No. 2.

While in Brazil, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars celebrated the holidays with Karine’s family. That November, Paul confirmed they quit the TLC series in order to focus on repairing their marriage.

During their time away from the cameras, the Louisville, Kentucky native shared regular updates on Karine’s pregnancy and their lives in South America via social media. On February 5, Paul announced the birth of their second son, Ethan. They also share 23-month-old son Pierre.

Paul also documented Karine’s progress as she prepares for a career in cosmetology. On February 19, he also shared an update on his wife as she continues to work on her goals to become more independent. “Very proud of @karinestaehle. She has enrolled and is finishing her Brazilian equivalent of a high school diploma and enrolled in a Brazilian cosmetology school here,” the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum gushed. “She is taking online classes and her brother is helping tutor her. Next, hopefully, she gets her driver’s license [smiling face with three hearts emoj].”

While he’s been open about his marital issues with Karine, Paul clapped back at a social media troll who claimed Karine appears to be “trapped” and “miserable” in their marriage.

“She lives surrounded by her family in Brazil. All my family is in the USA. How is she trapped?” Paul wrote via Instagram on February 16. “[Karine] tells me daily she misses [Kentucky]. She is stuck her[e] because [the] embassy is closed, and her green card was stolen.”

Paul also shut down another hater claiming he is “too controlling” of his wife. “We live surrounded by her family,” he responded. “They help us a lot with the kids and around the house. Karine does what she wants when she wants.”