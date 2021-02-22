New look! 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle debuted her mommy makeover by showing off her full head of electric blue hair two weeks after giving birth to baby No. 2.

Karine, 25, showed off the process of how she achieved her look via husband Paul Staehle‘s Instagram Story on Saturday, February 20. In her first selfie, the Brazilian beauty showed off her hair after a bleaching process that lifted her locks to a platinum blonde shade. In the next photo, Karine smiled at the camera as she showed off the final result: all-over color in a bright blue hue. In a third snap, Paul, 37, looked on lovingly at Karine as she sat in the salon with her hair styled into voluminous curls.

Courtesy of Paul Staehle/Instagram

It seems the former 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star was ready to go bolder with her hair, which had previously been dyed in an ombré style featuring her natural hair color (dark brown) at the top and a darker blue toward the bottom. She debuted her ombré look in October 2020, shortly after she reconciled with Paul following their brief estrangement.

As In Touch previously reported, Paul and Karine — who were expecting their second child together at the time — got into a blowout fight in July that was documented via Instagram Live. After police were called to the couple’s home twice in the same day, they each filed restraining orders against each other, which were granted in August. The following month, they dropped their restraining orders against each other and reunited in Louisville, Kentucky before they relocated to Brazil with their son Pierre, 23 months.

Once they arrived in South America, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars seemed to be in a good place as they worked on their marital issues. They appeared to be going strong as they celebrated the 2020 holiday season together with Karine’s family. The pair also seemed to be overjoyed when they welcomed their second son, Ethan, on February 5.

Two weeks after Ethan’s birth, Paul clapped back at a social media troll who claimed Karine looked “miserable” and “trapped” in their marriage. “She lives surrounded by her family in Brazil. All my family is in the USA. How is she trapped?” the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star replied. “[Karine] tells me daily she misses [Kentucky]. She is stuck her[e] because [the] embassy is closed, and her green card was stolen.”

The Kentucky native also addressed another fan who claimed he was “too controlling” of his wife. “We live surrounded by her family. They help us a lot with the kids and around the house,” Paul responded. “Karine does what she wants when she wants.”