Backtracking? 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Staehle (née Martins) seemingly addressed the drama between her and husband Paul Staehle after a viral video surfaced online allegedly showing the couple involved in a domestic violence altercation.

“Do you know when you’ve tried everything? And when I say everything, it’s everything you can imagine and then some,” Karine, 25, wrote via a since-deleted Instagram post, according to a screenshot obtained by blogger John Yates. “The night before I spent awake and reflecting on everything I’ve been through and many things, it was for the love of my children and it will always be for them and that will never change. I woke up determined, asked for a divorce, that’s right, divorce. [Now] what will happen to me, I don’t know but God knows. At the moment, I just want the lap of my family and especially my mother, to go back to my house and start my life over…”

The Brazil native continued, “I’ll be back another day to talk to you… From now on I’m going to vent and say everything, all the commas and drops in the i [sic]. Thank you in advance for your support…”

Her message was shared and removed on Friday, December 17, just hours after surveillance footage surfaced online that seemingly captured a fight between her and Paul, 38. In the 10-second clip, viewed by In Touch, Karine appeared to pull Paul’s hair before pinning him against the couch by his neck. The couple’s eldest child, 2-year-old son Pierre, could be seen in the room at the time of the altercation. It’s unknown when the viral video sparking concerns was filmed.

Karine and Paul did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding the footage or her since-deleted statement.

The couple, who has had many ups and downs over the years, made their debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017 and later returned for season 2. They continued to share their journey and love story on the hit TLC franchise, tying the knot on November 3, 2017. They welcomed Pierre in March 2019 and they welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Ethan, in February. Their last stint was on season 5 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, after which Paul announced they would be taking a break from filming amid their previous rough patch while Karine was pregnant with Ethan.

In July 2020, Paul documented a fight between the couple in a series of Instagram Lives during which cops were called to their home in Kentucky twice. Afterward, Karine and Paul both obtained restraining orders against each other that August. However, In Touch later confirmed they both decided to drop the restraining orders and agreed to cancel a court hearing to work out custody of Pierre, according to the docs exclusively obtained by In Touch at the time. A judge signed off on the paperwork in September 2020. They quickly reconciled and spent the 2020 holidays in Brazil with Karine’s family, where Karine gave birth to Ethan. They relocated to Kentucky shortly after in May.