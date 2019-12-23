Trouble in paradise. 90 Day Fiancé alum Paul Staehle claimed that his estranged wife, Karine Staehle, allegedly left with their son, Pierre, amid their relationship struggles. The TLC star spoke out about their strained romance on Instagram Live, alleging that she’s got a new man in her life that she may be spending the holidays with: local musician Blake Sakal. However, Karine has also shared her side of the story and she denied Paul’s allegations.

While chatting with blogger John Yates on Sunday, December 22, the TV personality said that he noticed Blake hitting up Karine on social media before they got married. “So they’ve been friends,” he explained, addressing how their connection made him feel uncomfortable. Paul even noted how Karine has apparently liked almost every single one of Blake’s posts since 2012.

The 90DF alum said they have been starting to spend more time together as of late. Paul claimed that he came home one evening to discover that she had moved out, adding how both Karine and Pierre will supposedly be spending Christmas with Blake. “She’s gone. She’s not here,” he said. “Her and the baby are gone.”

“I want her to have friends. I want her to socialize,” the reality star continued, addressing how he’s been trying to give her freedom, despite his concerns.

Paul also claimed that Karine has been going back and forth about wanting a divorce, so he’s not sure what to think. The father of one later said he wouldn’t be too keen on working through their issues if she is moving on romantically.

Shortly after Paul’s interview, his former flame took to Instagram Stories with a message denying his claims. “I want to make it clear that I do not [sic] run away with another man, nobody knows what I go through and the way that Paul lied about me in a Live show that I must get strong and seek my rights,” Karine wrote in her statement, which was translated from Portuguese.

“I will not talk about my personal life,” she continued. “I never told Paul he won’t see Pierre, on the contrary, I have proof that I say Paul has right [sic] about his son too. Do not accuse me without knowing my life. Personal problems should not be spoken on Instagram, forgive me.”

Karine and Paul tied the knot in 2017 and they share one child together.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for their family.