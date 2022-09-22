Moving On! Everything We Now About Sister Wives’ Christine and Kody Brown’s Messy Split

Messy breakup. Almost one year after Sister Wives star Christine Brown announced her divorce from Kody Brown, viewers are finally watching their split go down during season 17 of the TLC show.

The mother of six announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2.

She shared the news two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from Arizona back to her home state of Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

After becoming spiritually married in 1994, Christine and Kody welcomed kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Following Christine’s official decision to leave the Brown patriarch, she admitted during the September 18 episode that she was “not looking forward” to telling her sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about the split.

“I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this,” she told Kody. “Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine.”

The Cooking with Just Christine star added that it will “definitely” be a “hard” conversation for them to have with Kody’s three other wives. He then wondered if he should be present during the tough conversation, though Christine insisted she needed him to be there with her.

“I would like it to be me leaving is me leaving, but we have talked about it,” she continued.

In a confessional, Christine predicted how Meri, Janelle, and Robyn will react to the divorce. “I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?’ And the answer is no,” she said. “I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”

“The relationship, like, how I have with Janelle is probably going to stay like that,” Christine added. “How not very close I am with Robyn and Meri is gonna stay like that too.”

While Kody and Christine consider their separation a divorce, a legal expert previously explained to In Touch in February that “there is no such thing as a polygamous divorce.”

“A person can only have one legal spouse, and that is true in every state,” Michael J. Higdon — Associate Dean for Faculty Development and Professor of Law at University of Tennessee College of Law – said at the time.

Keep scrolling to find out the latest updates in Christine and Kody’s split.