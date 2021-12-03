Tour All of the Houses the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Have Lived In: From Utah to Las Vegas to Flagstaff

When we first met the Brown family from TLC’s Sister Wives, the 20+ member family all lived in a huge house in Utah. The clan, which consists of husband Kody Brown, his four wives, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Robyn Brown, and Janelle Brown, and their 18 kids, became famous after the debut of their show. But being “open polygamists” had its downsides. The polygamous family ran into issues in 2011 and decided to uproot their family and move to Las Vegas where they could practice their religious beliefs in peace.

While Las Vegas may have been more accepting of their practices, the family felt like they were growing apart while living in four separate rental houses. Worried about the future of his family, Kody realized the key to bringing everyone back was to invest in a cul-de-sac where the entire family could live together.

The family paid approximately $400,000 for four houses, one for each wife, so that they could all live next door to each other. Although each house has the same floor plan, each wife made little changes (like changing the color of the kitchen countertops or rearranging the windows) for a personal touch. All the homes were Spanish-style with stucco siding, similar to most homes in the Las Vegas area.

In 2018, Kody decided to uproot his big brood again with a move to Flagstaff, Arizona. It was met with a lot of backlash from their kids, who had mixed feelings about relocating again, and the move was anything but smooth. Once they settled into their new rental homes in Flagstaff, Kody tried to convince his wives to agree to live in one large home that they would custom-build on their Coyote Pass property. After the idea was shut down, they decided they would build separate homes on Coyote Pass, but a delay in the sale of their Las Vegas homes caused a delay in the build of their new homes. Things became more complicated when Christine announced her decision to leave Kody in November.

With all four women living further apart than ever, it caused tension in the family which continued to play out during their TLC reality TV show. Take a look at the gallery below to get a tour of all the wives’ homes.