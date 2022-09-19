Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”

“You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”

The mom of four told the cameras that the other wives “make assumptions” about how the father of 18 is in her home. While Robyn agreed that plural marriage was “hard, she added, “You have to choose it every day.”

Discovery+

“You have to want everyone in the family to be happy, as much as you want yourself to be happy. It’s the only way to do it successfully in my opinion,” the TLC star continued. “That’s why you can’t get lazy in it.”

Viewers have watched Robyn have issues with her sister wives and was recently called out by Christine Brown for being the favorite of Kody’s wives amid her decision to leave their marriage.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mom of six, 50, told producers in another scene. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

Kody legally married Robyn in 2014, after divorcing Meri Brown so he could adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous relationship. The patriarch is spiritually married to sister wives Meri, 50, and Janelle Brown, who joined the family in 1990. Kody was also spiritually married to Christine, before her decision to leave the polygamous family in November 2021.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

A major factor in Christine’s decision to leave Kody was the realization that her husband was no longer interested in an “intimate marriage” with her.

“I’m not interested in intimate marriage with you anymore,” Christine told him during a heated discussion. “Even if you said at this point, we could have intimacy again, I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

Hinting at Kody’s still intimate relationship with Robyn, “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage, where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage,” she continued. “Who would ever want to live like that?”