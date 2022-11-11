Subtle shade? Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown promoted a new trip with the wellness brand Plexus shortly after Meri Brown faced backlash for her pricey bed-and-breakfast retreat.

“EARN an EXCLUSIVE TRIP with US!” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, November 10. “Yes, you heard that right! I, alongside @christine_brownsw [and] @madison_rose11 will be helping YOU earn this trip.”

The brand ambassador then explained that this opportunity is for fans to accompany the two ladies and Janelle’s daughter, Maddie Brown, in their work with the health company. In addition to the three Brown ladies, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker will also be joining in on the vacation.

“This is a Plexus trip and working with us personally is part of the deal,” Janelle continued. “By the way, the product I’m holding blocks the absorption of carbs [and] sugars. It’s a must for the holidays — just saying! For more info, visit my profile, click the linktr.ee and click the [second] option. Fill out the survey, and I’ll message you back. We hope to see YOU there!”

The first image of Janelle’s carousel post featured a selfie of her and the former sister wife. The following snapshot revealed a flyer for the trip, which read, “Join our team and win! Offering a 3-day, 2-night exclusive retreat and vacation with us!”

Although the TLC personalities only promoted the details of their trip, the announcement came just four days after Meri, 51, revealed her Lizzie’s Heritage Inn retreat still had open slots.

“You guys!! I know it’s getting close, but if you want to come to this amazing retreat in a couple weeks to get energized and ready for the holidays, I’ve got a couple spots that just opened up!” the LuLaRoe retailer wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 7. “You get your own flight to Salt Lake City (SLC) or Las Vegas (LAS), the B&B is centered between the two, about 3 hours from each, get a rental or shuttle up to Parowan, and I take care of the rest!”

Less than one month prior, Meri faced heat from fans for the expensive prices she described for the retreat at her Parowan, Utah, bed-and-breakfast.

“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving, you can come here and hang out with me,” the inn owner said in a Facebook video on October 10. “The cost is gonna be between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not.”

Shortly after uploading her video to social media, countless Sister Wives fans took to the comments section to complain about the high costs.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of [money],” one person accused, whereas a separate user chimed in, “What are you serving for breakfast … gold? 4500.00????”