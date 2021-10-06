Did the Sister Wives family finally move to Coyote Pass? Patriarch Kody Brown sparked speculation that he, Meri Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have joined Janelle Brown and are living on their property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“Our back yard,” Kody, 52, captioned a rare update on his Instagram on September 30. “There was snow, lightning, a rainbow and a sunset of dreams. Love this place.”

Kody Brown/Instagram

Now, fans are speculating that the Browns have moved, or are in the process of moving, to the property to build their homes. “Have you started building yet?” one fan questioned. Another added, “Looks like there’s already a compound built on it overnight.”

Unfortunately, it seems like the Browns are not living together on Coyote Pass yet. As of October 6, there have been no building permits approved on the parcels of land Kody bought in 2018, In Touch can confirm, which means they have yet to break ground on their new homes.

With the upcoming season of Sister Wives premiering in November, it seems fans will learn the reason why their building plans are still on hold.

Kody’s wives Meri, 50, Christine, 49, Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 42, are still living in separate homes in Flagstaff, Arizona, after the large family’s move from Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2018.

Kody had originally purchased the Coyote Pass property with the intention of living in one large house with all of his wives and his 18 children. However, all four of his spouses quickly shot down the idea.

Ultimately, to keep the peace, Kody agreed to build four separate homes on the property, but plans have been placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic after experiencing another delay as it took longer than they expected to sell their four homes in Las Vegas. Prior to their move to Arizona, all four sister wives lived next door to each other in the same Vegas cul-de-sac. Since their move to Flagstaff, they’ve been living apart in various homes in the area, and the distance has caused tension and a divide in their polygamous family.

In June, Janelle became the first member of the Brown family to settle down on Coyote Pass as she opted to live in an RV parked on the property.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle wrote via Instagram at the time. “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables.”

It appears that Robyn is still living in the home she and Kody purchased last season, Meri confirmed she’s still based in Flagstaff in her rental home in September. Christine previously listed her home in Arizona for sale in August, but it appears she may have had a change of heart as the house is no longer listed.