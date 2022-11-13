Breaking ties. Sister Wives star Christine Brown admits she needs “space” from former sister wives Robyn Brown and Meri Brown following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

During a preview clip from the Sunday, November 13, episode, the polygamous brood gathered for a heated conversation as they discussed the new family dynamic following Christine’s departure from the family.

“Are you in a place where you just want to go do your thing, and those of the kids that [you] have a relationship with, you’ll spend time with them,” Robyn, 44, asked the Cooking with Just Christine star during the heated discussion. “And the rest of us, that maybe you don’t have a great relationship with, do we just need to, like, give you your space? Are you interested in some sort of a, like, trying to work stuff out maybe from the past how many years?”

While Christine, 50, agrees that space from the family would be beneficial, she goes on to reveal that her relationships with certain family members haven’t been that great.

“As far as the relationships with the other adults, I think Janelle and I are super close. But I’m not that close with the rest of you,” the mom of six added. “And for right now, I need it that way.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Meanwhile, Meri’s immediate thought was to “stand up and leave” the discussion because “there was no point in her being in the conversation.”

“She doesn’t want to work on anything,” Lizzie’s Heritage Inn Owner, 51, continued. “I have seen her nonacceptance of Robyn, and I have seen her disdain for me through the years. As much as it hurts me, I’m glad to see where she actually stands.”

In a separate confessional, Robyn went on to detail that she’s “mourning the loss of the family culture.”

“There’s this part of me that has wondered, if Kody is not in the picture for her, would it be easier for her to have a relationship with [Meri] and my kids? So that’s what I’m kind of asking,” the mother of five continued.

Christine announced she was leaving Kody in a statement posted via Instagram in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote. “will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Though the pair have been separated for nearly a year, the drama of the breakup is currently playing out on season 17 of the long-running series. Christine explained to Kody that their children noticed a change in their dynamic as a couple and questioned her about staying in a “loveless” marriage. The pair share six kids together: Mykelti, Paedon, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.

“They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time,” Christine said during the November 6 episode. “The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t very close anymore.’”

During the conversation, Robyn also challenged her former sister wife’s version of events and claimed she was “lying.”

“In Vegas? That’s a lie,” she said. “I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So, either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know.”