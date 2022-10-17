Tough conversations. Sister Wives star Christine Brown accidentally told her “heartbroken” daughter Truely about her split from Kody Brown.

During the Sunday, October 16, episode of the TLC show, Christine, 50, and Kody, 53, agreed to tell Truely, 12, about their split together.

“I’m in a state of denial, and I don’t want to tell Truely yet,” Kody admitted, while Christine said she would have told their youngest daughter “months ago” if it were up to her.

“I want to play nice, and I want to play fair because we need to be a team,” Christine explained about why she agreed to delay telling Truely about the divorce. “We’re going to move forward and co-parent Truely for the rest of her life.”

TLC

However, Christine accidentally revealed her plans to move from Arizona to Utah when she was on the phone with her daughter Mykelti Brown. Mykelti, who had known about the separation for quite some time, said she was excited for Christine to move closer to her in Utah. As the Cooking with Just Christine star replied by expressing her own excitement, Truely overheard the plan and gasped at the news.

Christine and Truely’s conversation wasn’t shown on camera, though the mother of six tearfully recounted it in a confessional.

“That was the worst conversation of my life,” she said. “I knew that she hadn’t quite clocked that I was leaving Kody … I said, ‘It’s just you and I that are moving. It’s just the two of us.'”

Christine said Truely was “so heartbroken” by the news that she and Kody were “already divorced” at the time of the conversation. The TV personality then explained that because they were only spiritually married, the former couple didn’t have to deal with the legal process of a traditional divorce.

“I just wanted her to see that it was already done and already a done deal,” Christine said. “I have just said the hardest thing to my little girl and I don’t know what else to say. I don’t know what’s going to make it better. I just know that I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life as the day I broke Truely’s heart.”

She then noted that the split was the “right thing to do,” though admitted it was “awful” to have to tell Truely. “I feel like a pretty cruddy mom today,” Christine said.

The Sister Wives star then explained she was moving to Utah to give Truely a better life, noting that many of her older kids live in the state. “That’s what I want to give her for the rest of her life, to just be surrounded and enveloped in love,” she said. “And I can get that for her in a couple of months.”

While Christine is doing what she believes is best for their kids, Kody argued that his ex was portraying him in a negative life to their children.

“I want a relationship with my children, especially those that are young and vulnerable,” he said in a confessional. “So this is like following a narrative. She sets Truely up with, ‘Well, Dad’s never here anyway, right?’ So if my relationship is bad with my younger children, it’s not always my fault. It’s that I haven’t had a mother who’s been willing to actually help them. And Christine here, needing excuses to be able to leave, has been setting things up, I feel like, for a very long time to be able to justify this for her children.”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”