Trying to save his family? Sister Wives star Kody Brown said he wants his wives to “conform to patriarchy” following his split from Christine Brown.

“Here’s the funny thing in plural marriage: a wife works with you or works against you,” Kody, 53, said during the Sunday, October 2, episode of the TLC show.

After Christine, 50, chose to leave Kody and relocate from Arizona to Utah, he reflected on his relationships with wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during a confessional.

“Janelle and I would be teammates sometimes and wouldn’t be sometimes,” the father of 18 said. “Christine was usually fairly compliant then we decided we didn’t want to move to Utah when Christine wanted to move to Utah. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to Utah.’ Christine became suddenly very independent.”

Kody then noted that he “always thought Meri was working with me fairly well,” adding that his fourth wife, Robyn, 43, had the “goal” to “become part of this family and work together with our family” from the beginning.

“I got a feeling through this experience that each wife has a breaking point where they’re just not going to put up with what the other wives’ needs are anymore,” he confessed. “They’re going to do their own thing.”

After Christine revealed her decision to leave Kody to the other sister wives, Kody expressed that he was done letting things go wrong in his family. He called for Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Robyn to “conform to patriarchy again,” admitting that he was bitter that their family hadn’t turned out like he had originally “designed.”

“I’m disappointed in how I’ve managed this. I felt like all of your independence was more important [and] in that [thought process] we sort of loss some sort of community,” Kody continued. “I guess I’m just sorry we failed.”

Christine – who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown patriarch – announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”