In good times and in bad. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown won’t “ever” end her relationship with husband Kody Brown despite remaining close to former sister wife Christine Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Janelle, I do not believe will ever leave Kody,” the insider says of her willingness to continue in her comfortable relationship after having watched as Christine, 50, left. “Janelle is perfectly content with the relationship they’ve always had and it’s never changed, and it’s always been the way it is and he respects her. … She and Kody are best friends.”

While Janelle, 53, previously described her relationship with Kody, 53, as “adequate” yet “struggling,” the source goes on to add that “she’s secure with herself.”

Kody and Janelle were spiritually married on January 20, 1993, and went on to welcome children Garrison, Gabriel, Madison, Savannah, Logan, and Hunter. The following year, Kody spiritually married Christine in March 1994, and welcomed children Mykelti, Aspyn, Paedon, Truely, Ysabel and Gwendlyn. The former couple announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she announced via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Janelle and Christine remain close following the split and have even gone on vacations with their children together.

While the source claims that Christine may try “to pull people away,” they go on to say that “nobody can urge Janelle” to leave Kody.

“Janelle and Christine have a close relationship because they’re friends and grew up raising kids together essentially. … [But] Christine can’t convince anyone of anything, especially Janelle,” the insider says. “Janelle’s not that type of person. However, Christine does want Kody to burn.”

As for fellow sister wife Meri Brown, she “will not ever publicly be like ‘we’re done,’ unless she finds a new man,” the source says of the mother of one.

Fans of the TLC series have watched Christine and Kody’s split playout during season 17, including the moment she told her sister wives the news.

“I just can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle told the Cooking With Just Christine host during the Sunday, October 2, episode. “You’ve just been so much, like, the fabric of everything,” she said, adding that Christine is “front and center in all [her] memories.”

“I’m not happy right now,” Meri, 51, said. “It makes me angry.”