Not choosing sides. Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) showed support for both Robyn Brown and her mom, Christine Brown, after she left their husband, Kody Brown.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, November 20, episode of the TLC show shared by Entertainment Tonight, Mykelti, 26, visited Kody, 53, and his fourth wife, Robyn, 44, to introduce them to her baby daughter, Avalon.

“Even though I know that I have 100 percent support from Mykelti, I know that she also supports Robyn 100 percent,” Christine, 50, said of her daughter in a confessional. “She can balance like nobody I know.”

While Christine is her biological mother, Mykelti is close with Robyn, who even took part in Avalon’s home birth via Zoom.

“I’m so glad you came to see us with everything going on with your mom and everything like that,” Robyn told Mykelti, referencing the family’s strained dynamic following Christine’s decision to leave Kody. “I just appreciate you coming.”

During the November 13 episode, Kody, Robyn and Meri Brown got in a heated argument with Christine over the separation. The argument ended with Christine stating she needed “space” from both Robyn and Meri, 51.

Robyn expressed her concern that her problems Christine could affect her relationship with Mykelti, though the mother of one made it clear that she doesn’t want to take sides.

“You’re still mom, Robyn,” Mykelti said. Tony Padron, Mykelti’s husband, added, “And grandma.”

“That’s just my biggest thing is making sure our relationship continues, and it’s based on what goes on in our relationship,” Robyn replied, while Mykelti agreed, “It’s not based on outside sources.”

Meanwhile, Kody said he cares more about how the split has impacted his relationship with his 18 kids.

“If it’s what she wants, I think it’s important to support what she wants,” Mykelti said, showing support for Christine’s decision to end their spiritual marriage.

The Brown patriarch wasn’t ready to end the conversation and asked the couple how long they knew about the separation.

“I know that I can’t s–t talk Christine to my kids. I don’t want to s–t talk her at all, even though that’s my natural urge is to do that,” Kody said in a confessional. “I have to control that, because that’s not fair. I’m catching myself in this moment here…. That’s a blame game that I’m playing. I feel ashamed that I’m doing that, but in my brokenhearted state, the anger is just flowing here, and nobody likes me.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star announced she was leaving Kody in a statement posted via Instagram in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

While Kody and Christine have been separated for nearly a year, the drama of the breakup is currently playing out on season 17 of the family’s reality show.

In addition to Mykelti, the pair share kids Paedon, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.