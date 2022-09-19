Hard feelings. Sister Wives star Kody Brown is reacting to his split from ex Christine Brown after 25 years of marriage.

Kody, 53, opened up about his frustrations over Christine’s decision to end their plural relationship during the Sunday, September 18, episode of the TLC show.

“This feels like a major injustice that’s being done to me, and it galls me,” he told cameras during a confessional.

Kody added, ​​”I just can’t let it go. I don’t know why it’s such a struggle. It’s curling my toes. I need some grief counseling or something. I don’t know what’s going on here with my attachment. I can’t let go.”

During his conversation with Christine, 50, the Brown patriarch said he realized he could have handled their separation better.

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I want to apologize for being so angry,” he told her. “I just said, ‘Christine what do you want?’ And you said, ‘I just want to be free.’ And I’m sorry I was so angry. I’m sitting here going I’ve had to do a lot of introspection. I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom.”

Christine smiled and replied, “Thank you and that is like the sweetest thing that you have ever said.”

The mother of six admitted she appreciated Kody’s apology during a confessional. “I just want to thank him for trying to support me. That’s the sweetest thing that he has said to me in years,” she said.

The exes then discussed Christine’s move to Salt Lake City, Utah from their shared Arizona homebase.

“I think what’s healthy for us and what’s healthy for our family is me leaving because it’s not working,” she explained.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the reality star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. She shared the news two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved to Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody and Christine’s split has been heavily documented during season 17 of the reality show.

Also during the September 18 episode, the Cooking with Just Christine host admitted she was “not looking forward” to telling her sister wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about the split.

“I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this,” she told Kody. “Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine.”