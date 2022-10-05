Holding on. Sister Wives star Kody Brown admits that he hasn’t quite come to terms with what life without Christine Brown might look like – especially after celebrating their daughter Ysabel Brown’s graduation and birthday.

“This evening has gone off without a hitch. It’s been wonderful, and I think Ysabel has felt special,” Kody, 53, said in a clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode shared by Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just blue. We will never be there again. If we really go through with this, as Christine is leaving, is she really going to leave? I’m living in a delusional world where [I’m] wishing that Christine wouldn’t leave.”

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, echoed his sentiments, saying that she couldn’t quite fathom why Christine wouldn’t rethink her decision to leave Kody after the family spent such a special day together.

“We’re in this moment, we’re having a nice time, how is this wrong? How does this not work for everybody? Why isn’t this something worth fighting for? Why isn’t this something worth staying for?” she asked, adding, “I don’t know, I’m just one of those people who hopes, constantly, that maybe something will spark for someone and go, ‘Oh, this is worth figuring out, sticking around,’ [because] I would look at it and think that. It could make Christine feel like, ‘Hey, this is worth staying for.'”

And while Meri Brown mostly agreed with Robyn, Janelle Brown said she was “not very optimistic that we’ll see many days like this.”

Christine, 50, offered her own insight about Kody’s admission of “living in a delusional world,” saying, “Kody is not one to hide his emotions. He’s more, like, gonna show you how he’s feeling, and I think he’s just super sad. And it’s bittersweet. He loves Ysabel. And he hasn’t spent enough time with her, and I think he’s probably realizing that.”

Fans saw Christine – who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown patriarch – reveal the news of her and Kody’s breakup in the October 2 episode of Sister Wives, and was met with mixed reactions from the other wives.

Christine officially announced their separation in an Instagram post in November 2021, writing, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”