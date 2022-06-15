Young love! Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn debuted her new girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz. The former TLC star went Instagram official with Beatriz while announcing that they enjoyed their first vacation as a couple at the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland, woot woot,” the 20-year-old captioned her Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, June 14.

Gwendlyn then explained their full road trip “itinerary” in her lengthy caption.

“Day 1 — seven hour drive to Anaheim, California, and sleeping in my car at a Walmart [because] gas already cost us a fortune,” she wrote. “Day 2 — literally no plans at all, so we went to the beach and looked up things to do, and realized it’s June, so we went to L.A. Pride! The spontaneity.”

The TLC personality then revealed they went to Disneyland on their third day out, pointing out her “feet were already aching after Pride, but it was so worth it.” However, it appears their theme park adventure came with an argument too, as Gwendlyn playfully indicated their “had [their] first fight at California Adventure over an intense game of checkers.”

“Then, I met Loki 10/10 I lost my mind and would lose it again,” she added. “Then, we left immediately after park close, took a nap on an exit right outside of Anaheim (which attracted the attention of a cop who looked like @dominiccooper if you bought him off Wish, but [the] cop’s vibes were cool) and got home around 8 a.m.”

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Three weeks prior, Gwendlyn shared her first photos with Beatriz in an Instagram carousel post but didn’t indicate that they were dating in her caption.

In 2020, Gwen changed her Twitter bio to describe herself as a “raging bisexual,” according to Screen Rant. However, she briefly deactivated her account afterward. In May 2021, Gwen hinted at coming out by writing on Twitter, “As a kid, I would always argue, ‘If I’m old enough to know I’m straight, then they’re old enough to know they’re gay,’ but I was apparently not old enough to know I’m queer until 17. So, joke’s on me.”

Beatriz is originally from Brazil, according to her Instagram bio, which includes the country’s national flag. She also indicates that she attends Northern Arizona University and lives in Coconino, Arizona, which is the same county as Flagstaff where the Browns are based. However, she appears to keep a low profile when it comes to her personal details, as she hasn’t featured the reality star on her account yet.

Gwendlyn is the second person in her family to come out, as her older sister Mariah Brown, whom Kody shares with Meri Brown, chose to do so in a Sister Wives episode that aired in January 2017.

“It’s always been there — it’s always been something I pushed away because I was scared,” Mariah, 26, said at the time. “I think my biggest fear has always been to be gay. So, I didn’t let myself accept it because it was wrong. I was told [by members of the church] that it was wrong and that I would be a bad person.”

Kody and Meri, 51, were initially shocked.

“This is a little unexpected,” the LuLaRoe Fashion retailer said in the episode. “I did not see this coming … Kind of surprises me that she’s known for so long and hasn’t said anything to us.”

Meanwhile, the businessman described Mariah’s announcement as dropping it “like a bomb, and we’re like, ‘Oh.’”

Nevertheless, Kody and Meri have expressed their acceptance of their children’s lifestyles and choices. When Mariah and spouse Audrey Kriss were in the middle of wedding preparations in a March 2021 episode, they were thinking about not inviting anybody to their ceremony. However, Kody sat down with Audrey’s parents in one scene, and encouraged them to invite the families by comparing it to his polygamous marriage. In addition to his spiritual marriage to Meri, Kody is legally and spiritually married to Robyn Brown and spiritually married to Janelle Brown.

“We had a polygamous wedding,” Kody said, referring to his 2010 spiritual wedding to Robyn, 43, before they legally married in 2014. “A lot of people who really had a problem at first sort of lightened up through that process.”