She’s lookin’ killer these days! Sister Wives fans have really gotten to know Christine Brown ever since the show first premiered on TLC in September 2010 — when the reality star was first introduced to the world as one of Kody Brown’s three wives.

Since then, the family has added a fourth wife — Robyn Brown — and a couple of kids. In fact, Christine, 47, was pregnant with her last child when the show first hit the airwaves. As you can imagine, she’s changed a lot from the pregnant woman fans first saw to the dynamic, Flagstaff-loving mama she is today.

Christine and Kody, 50, share six children together — Aspyn Brown Thompson, Mykelti Brown Padron, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Ysabel Brown and Truely Brown. Truely’s birth was actually chronicled on the first season of Sister Wives, along with Christine’s insecurity and jealousy surrounding Kody’s courtship and engagement to Robyn, 41, while she was pregnant. She’s come a long way since then — Christine and Robyn now get along pretty well, and Christine happily raises her kids in their Arizona home.

The show went off the air from April 2019 until its return in January 2020. So fans had to get their fix of the Brown family from their social media pages, where Christine often shares photos of herself or her family. That’s where plenty of followers have noticed that in recent years, Christine has gotten really fit!

For instance, in July 2019, the reality TV mama shared a photo of herself and fans quickly took to the comments to talk about how great she looked. “You look like you have lost a lot of weight!” one person wrote. Another replied, “Wow Christine! You lost weight, you look great! Please share how you did it!😊” That sentiment was echoed in another fan comment which read, “You look great … what’s the secret?”

Several months later, Christine finally shared the secret to her weight loss. She shared a picture of herself in a dress, and the complimentary comments rushed in. “How did you lose your weight everyone wants to know? Looking amazing,” one person wrote, and Christine replied, “I eat for my blood type and work out.” When another fan asked, “Where do you find the information on eating for your blood type?” she wrote back, “Just online. I’ve read about it for years and I just did it,” before adding, “And I love it!”

Well, whatever she’s doing, it’s clearly working! Check out our gallery below to see Christine’s amazing transformation — from the start of Sister Wives to now!