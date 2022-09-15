Breaking the news. Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown had a tense conversation about how to tell the other sister wives about their separation.

Christine, 50, told Kody, 53, that she was “not looking forward” to telling Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about their split in a teaser clip from the Sunday, September 18, episode shared by People.

“I don’t want to burn bridges at the end of this,” she said. “Some relationships are going to be fine, some are not going to be fine.”

The Cooking with Just Christine star added that it will “definitely” be a “hard” conversation for them to have with the three women. Kody then wondered if he should be present during the tough conversation, though Christine insisted she needed him to be there.

“I would like it to be me leaving is me leaving, but we have talked about it,” she continued.

Mega Agency

Meanwhile, Kody explained why he was avoiding the conversation in a confessional. “I feel unmanly, so I’m not gonna sit and go, ‘Hey, somebody’s leaving me.’ I don’t want my other wives to see me as weak,” the Brown patriarch shared.

In a separate confessional, Christine predicted how Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Robyn, 43 will react. “I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?’ And the answer is no,” she said. “I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”

“The relationship, like, how I have with Janelle is probably going to stay like that,” she said. “How not very close I am with Robyn and Meri is gonna stay like that too.”

Kody later admitted he was in a “state of denial” and said that he wanted Christine to take responsibility for the split.

“She’s leaving, and I want to put it all on her. She’s leaving. You know, why aren’t we working this out?” he said. “I’m in a place of where I don’t know what to way.”

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC star wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on November 2. She shared the news two weeks after In Touch confirmed she moved from their home base in Arizona back to her home state of Utah. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Fans have watched Christine and Kody’s split play out during season 17 of the show. During the September 11 episode, Christine slammed Kody for treating Robyn as his “favorite wife” and claimed his behavior led to problems in their relationship.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine confessed. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”