Coming into her own. Christine Brown got candid about ex Kody Brown saying that he wasn’t “attracted” to her on their wedding day, which he revealed during the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives in September 2022.

“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” the reality star, 50, said while appearing on the December 2 episode of the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast. “I kind of look back and I’m like, ‘Ah, I can see where you weren’t here and here and here and here and here and here.’ But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done. It’s over. I’m not going to keep pretending and I’m not going to keep doing this.”

Christine went on to tell host Kate Casey that while initially hearing Kody’s admission was tough, it confirmed that leaving him was the right thing to do. “If you really haven’t been attracted to me, and if you really didn’t really want a relationship with me, and you didn’t really want to spend time with me … it was almost like this burden got lifted,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Alright, then it’s time to move on.’”

During the TLC show’s season 17 premiere, Kody, 53, shocked both Christine and viewers when he told her how he felt about her when they spiritually wed on March 25, 1994. “OK, so we can unravel this further because it’s true that I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married,” the businessman said. “I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time.”

In a season 16 episode that aired on January 23 (and was likely filmed in 2021), the Cooking With Just Christine star revealed that she and the Brown patriarch had stopped being intimate – a part of their relationship she had valued over the years. “So, he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me? And I’m, what? Gonna have nothing for the rest of my life?” she asked the cameras, later adding: “My heart’s shattered to be honest with you. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

Christine – who shares six children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon with Kody – announced their split in November 2021 in an Instagram post.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine shared at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

