Polygamy isn’t easy. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown all weighed in on the difficulties of plural marriage amid ongoing drama with Kody Brown following his split from Christine.

“I just imagined I would always live a plural marriage,” Christine, 50, shared during a teaser for the upcoming Sunday, September 18, episode, after explaining she accepted the lifestyle at a young age. “So even if things were hard, I just thought, well … plural marriage can be hard.”

The mom of six added that she tried to be “happy as much as possible” throughout her marriage, “I just thought that it was okay to be sad,” she confessed.

In November 2021, Christine announced her decision to leave the polygamous brood after more than 25 years together. Just two weeks prior, In Touch confirmed she moved from the family’s home base in Arizona to Utah.

Justin Stephens/Discovery

“I think that Kody and Christine have struggled for a very long time,” Janelle, 53, added in her confessional. “I feel like it’s more an inevitability coming, instead of a ‘Let’s try to work this out.’”

Meanwhile, Meri, 51, looked at plural marriage like “any other marriage.” “If the parties involved aren’t interested or willing to do it, there’s really not a whole lot else that can be done,” she explained.

Kody’s legal partner and reported “favorite wife,” Robyn, 43, agreed that plural marriage is “very hard,” but added, “That’s why you can’t get lazy in it.”

“You have to choose it every day,” she continued. “You have to want everyone in the family to be happy, as much as you want yourself to be happy. It’s the only way to do it successfully in my opinion.”

Kody married his first wife, Meri, in 1990. Janelle joined the family in 1993 and, the following year, Kody spiritually married Christine. Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife when they spiritually wed in 2010. However, Kody legally divorced Meri in 2014 before marrying Robyn and legally adopting her three children from a previous relationship.

As the clip continued, Kody seemingly accepted Christine’s decision to leave the marriage. “I’m gonna apologize for being angry … I’m sorry I was so angry,” he told Christine during a heated sit-down conversation. “I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness [and] your freedom.”

In the past, the father of 18 has accused Christine of “being willing to mother” sister wife Janelle’s kids but not Robyn’s. He also claimed his former wife did everything to make their relationship work except “treat your sister wives with kindness and respect.”