Sister Wives star Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel shared rare photos of herself after moving in with Maddie Brush (née Brown) last year.

“Radical man. Just radical,” the 18-year-old captioned her new Instagram post on Wednesday, February 9, in which she’s smiling and showing off her fashionable outfit.

Courtesy Maddie Brush/Instagram

Ysabel also shared a clip driving by the Washington Daily News building and a close-up photo of the cover of The Sun Also Rises, written by Ernest Hemingway, in her latest post.

“You look so beautiful and happy,” her brother Paedon commented. Janelle Brown and Kody’s youngest daughter, Savanah, also left a sweet response on Ysabel’s latest post, writing, “Damn girl, you cute. Can I get your number?”

Ysabel appears to be enjoying life on the East Coast after she moved into Janelle’s daughter Maddie’s North Carolina home in the summer of 2021, cohabiting with Maddie, 26, her husband, Caleb Brush, and the couple’s two children, Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie), as she goes to a local college.

“So excited to start my new life in a beautiful place with a beautiful family,” Ysabel shared in August, just a few months after graduating high school in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Maddie announced the exciting news on her social media account as well, telling fans, “Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!!”

Courtesy Ysabel Brown/Instagram

Christine, 49, has a very close bond with all her kids, including Ysabel, whom she raved over in a proud update after her daughter underwent spinal surgery for scoliosis in September 2020.

“It’s been a year today since @ysabelpaigebrown got her scoliosis surgery!” Christine posted via Instagram in 2021 along with a photo of them. “She has always been so strong and has persevered with so much grace! I’m humbled and blessed to be her mom! #scoliosis #scoliosissurgery #scoliosiswarrior #blessed.”

Similar to her daughter, Christine has also left behind her life in Arizona as she begins a new chapter in her own life in the wake of her split from husband Kody.

In Touch confirmed that Christine moved into a Utah duplex in October, which fans speculate will be a topic discussed in part 3 of the season 16 Sister Wives tell-all.

“It tore me apart. It was super, super sad,” she shared about her choice to leave Kody during part 2 of the tell-all. “It’s not fun breaking people’s hearts.”