Ready for love? Sister Wives star Christine Brown is ready to move on and start dating following her split from polygamist patriarch Kody Brown.

“I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner,” Christine, 50, told People on Wednesday, August 24. “But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one,” she added.

Christine, who grew up in a polygamist family, went on to say that she “will be a monogamist from here on out.”

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” she told the outlet. “I just want to be an example to my kids more than anything. I always told them, ‘Do what’s going to make you happy,’ I have to do the same.”

Christine was spiritually wed to Kody, 53, from 1994 until she left the polygamist family in November 2021. The former couple share children Aspyn, born in March 1995, Mykelti, born in June 1996, Paedon, born in August 1998, Gwendlyn, born in October 2001, Ysabel, born in June 2003, and Truely, born in April 2010).

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement shared via Instagram of her decision to leave Kody. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

“The decision was a long time coming,” the mother of six later revealed in a Cameo video recorded by a fan. “I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great.”

The reality star legally cut ties from her former husband in July, when she sold her portion of the family’s Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona, back to Kody and his legal wife, Robyn Brown, according to property records obtained by In Touch.

While the full cash value of Christine’s portion of the property was valued at $213,420, she signed over the parcel of land to Kody and Robyn, 43, for just $10 after moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, with Truely to start a new life.